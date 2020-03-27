Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.