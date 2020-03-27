Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

