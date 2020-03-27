Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Gladstone Investment worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

