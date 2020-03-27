Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.