Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.