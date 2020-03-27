Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.