Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

