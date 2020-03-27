Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $194,039,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $45,051,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

LRCX opened at $260.34 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.43. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

