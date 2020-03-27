Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hercules Capital worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

NYSE HTGC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $833.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

