Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

