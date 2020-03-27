Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Hasbro stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.