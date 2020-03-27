Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in BP by 229.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

