Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

