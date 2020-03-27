Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.30.

NOC stock opened at $321.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

