Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,829 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

