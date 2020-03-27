Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,750 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $161.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average is $191.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

