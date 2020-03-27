Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,595 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Buckle worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $10,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Buckle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Buckle by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.