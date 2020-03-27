Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.0997

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $710.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00756969 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

