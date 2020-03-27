Aeron Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.02552465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00041506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kuna, Mercatox, Gate.io, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

