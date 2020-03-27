AeroVironment (AVAV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV):

3/26/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – AeroVironment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/13/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/13/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

