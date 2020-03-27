AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Position Raised by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.31% of AES worth $40,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 564.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.01.

In related news, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,714. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

