AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,196 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.14% of AES worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.01.

NYSE AES traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 423,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.