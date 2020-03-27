Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTPF traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 29,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Afterpay Touch Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

