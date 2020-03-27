AGCO Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

NYSE AGCO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $55,835,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $49,683,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

