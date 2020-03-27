Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Insider Sells £14,022.54 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Chris Weston sold 3,231 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £14,022.54 ($18,445.86).

Aggreko stock traded down GBX 46.09 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 451.41 ($5.94). The company had a trading volume of 285,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 625.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 770.88. Aggreko plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 881 ($11.59).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 18.27 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.14).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

