Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the February 27th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

