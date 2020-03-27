Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $59,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 103,475 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 719,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,922. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.