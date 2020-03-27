AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,348,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 27th total of 19,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 258,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after purchasing an additional 224,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 202,791 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

