Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $308,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.