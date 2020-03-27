AidCoin (AID) Trading Up 7% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $277,387.91 and $22,604.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

