Air France KLM (AF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air France KLM (EPA: AF):

3/25/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €8.85 ($10.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €6.70 ($7.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €8.85 ($10.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €6.70 ($7.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €8.85 ($10.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.15 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.15 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AF opened at €5.20 ($6.05) on Friday. Air France KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.19.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

