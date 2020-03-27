Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.65 ($11.22).

Air France KLM stock traded down €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €4.93 ($5.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,768,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.16.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

