Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 500,529 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

