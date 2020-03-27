Aladdin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Aladdin has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.02070865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.38 or 0.03356666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00597647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00736595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00076612 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00483115 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,064,993,795 tokens. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

