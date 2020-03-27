Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Helvi Kay Sandvik Sells 421 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Helvi Kay Sandvik sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $13,358.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,198.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helvi Kay Sandvik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Helvi Kay Sandvik purchased 421 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $9,969.28.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $29.87. 3,543,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,601. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,709.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,481,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,857,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

