Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Alaska Air Group worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of ALK opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

