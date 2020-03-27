Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

AIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 320,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

