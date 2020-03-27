Albemarle Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

