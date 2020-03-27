Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 23,400 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $119,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APLE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

