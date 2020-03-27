Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of First Bancorp worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,972,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after acquiring an additional 951,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBP opened at $5.02 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $973.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

