Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.43% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of APOG opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.