Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 10,400 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,258,000 after purchasing an additional 419,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,086,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $19.19 on Friday. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

