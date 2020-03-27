Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 35,859 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Astronics worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Astronics by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Astronics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.