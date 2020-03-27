Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 72,300 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Steelcase worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,024. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCS stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti reduced their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

