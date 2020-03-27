Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 345,900 MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 345,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of MFA FINL INC/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,435,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 369,075 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 47.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

