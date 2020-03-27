Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 52,500 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 259,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 758,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

United Bankshares stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

