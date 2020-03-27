Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,521,000 after buying an additional 134,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,406,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Premier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

