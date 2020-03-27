Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.