Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.41% of Ennis worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ennis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.