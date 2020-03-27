Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

